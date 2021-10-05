Menu
Verona M. Anderson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
Anderson, Verona M.

January 15, 1929 - September 24, 2021

Verona M. Anderson, age 92 of Fremont, NE, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 in Fremont. She was born January 15, 1929 at Newman Grove, NE to Bernard and Zetta (Richeson).

Verona is survived by her children: Dan (Sue) Anderson of Lincoln, NE; Carol (Dr. Larry) Stetzer of Frisco, TX; Daryl Anderson of Ft. Worth, TX; and Jana (Lennie) Wilshusen of Fremont, NE; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grand and 2 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11am, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial: Shell Creek Lutheran Cemetery near Newman Grove, NE. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church and the Fremont YMCA.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
