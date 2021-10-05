Anderson, Verona M.



January 15, 1929 - September 24, 2021



Verona M. Anderson, age 92 of Fremont, NE, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 in Fremont. She was born January 15, 1929 at Newman Grove, NE to Bernard and Zetta (Richeson).



Verona is survived by her children: Dan (Sue) Anderson of Lincoln, NE; Carol (Dr. Larry) Stetzer of Frisco, TX; Daryl Anderson of Ft. Worth, TX; and Jana (Lennie) Wilshusen of Fremont, NE; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grand and 2 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 brothers and 1 sister.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11am, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial: Shell Creek Lutheran Cemetery near Newman Grove, NE. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church and the Fremont YMCA.



Moser Memorial Chapel



2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4490



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.