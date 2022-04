Moreland, Veronica A.August 26, 1954 - June 12, 2021VISITATION: Friday, June 18, from 5–7pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel. CELEBRATION OF VERONICA'S LIFE: Saturday, June 19, at 9am, also at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. For full obituary and to livestream the service, visit bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171