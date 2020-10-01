Menu
Vicki Chesen
Chesen, Vicki

September 5, 1937 - September 28, 2020

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nettie and Sol Brooks; and her dad, Maurice Lasensky. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Chesen; her children, Mark (Andrea) Chesen, Lisa (Ken) Chaiken, and Stacie (Jason) Metz; and her grandchildren: Alex Chesen, Cameron Chesen, Jana Berkowitz, Adam Chaiken, Louis Chaiken, Benjamin Brodkey, Julia Brodkey, and Elizabeth Brodkey (and Henry Conrad Metz).

Because of COVID, private funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, at 10am. Please join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84442771603 and wear bright colored clothes in her honor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

JEWISH FUNERAL HOME

402-556-9392
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jewish Funeral Home Inc
