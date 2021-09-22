Iwai, Vicky Georgine



April 23, 1943 - September 19, 2021 Age 78



Vicky Georgine Lye was born in San Rafael, California on Good Friday, April 23, 1943, and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. Upon graduating from San Jose State University, she relocated to Washington, D.C. She joined the American Red Cross and spent a year in Vietnam serving the U.S. Armed Forces. Once she returned to the East Coast, Vicky met Paul Iwai in August of 1968. A whirlwind courtship led to their marriage in December 1968. Over the course of their marriage, they lived in Hawaii, Germany, Kansas, and finally Nebraska and welcomed five beautiful daughters along the way.



Vicky was passionate and industrious about causes close to her heart, including pro-life advocacy and holistic health care. In 1992, she became a certified massage therapist and enjoyed gifting others with relaxation and calming. After losing Paul in 1997, Vicky carried on in raising her youngest two daughters. She went on to visit and help each daughter as all five pursued their educations and careers. Vicky loved sending cards to friends and family as well as visiting the sick and offering comfort to their loved ones. She delighted in her five grandchildren and had a generous, kind nature towards everyone she met. Vicky held fast to her Christian faith her entire life.



Preceded in death by husband, Paul. Survived by children: Jean Eisenhut (Joey), Leslie Iwai (Steven Rikkers), Marjorie Maas (Preston), Claire Reagan (Scott) and Natalie Iwai; grandchildren: Elijah, Rebekah, Evan, Abbie and Isaac; sister, Judy McDonald (Tom); brother, Jim Lye.



VISITATION: Friday, September 24, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25, 10am, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Boulevard South, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Iwai obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.