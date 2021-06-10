Harman, Victor W.
May 3, 1997 - June 7, 2021
Survived by parents, Van and Cheryl Harman.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13th from 1pm-3pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14th at 10:30am at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Avenue. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
