Victor W. Harman
1997 - 2021
BORN
1997
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Harman, Victor W.

May 3, 1997 - June 7, 2021

Survived by parents, Van and Cheryl Harman.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13th from 1pm-3pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14th at 10:30am at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Avenue. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church
404 S. 108th Avenue., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is so broken. Wish I could be there to hug you all. Praying God holds you extra close.
Timpy
Friend
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss! Prayers to the family through these times.
Robert Branson
Friend
June 10, 2021
Van & Cheryl, Vanessa & Brian, Van & Nicole: Our family was so terribly sorry to hear of the loss of Victor! He was a kind and gentle soul undergoing a difficult journey that he didn´t choose. It is all the more tragic and heartbreaking that his loss was so sudden and unexpected, and with so much life left to live. Thinking of you all and praying for comfort, strength and healing for you now and always. Please reach out if there is anything you need. Love, Jason & Molly Fleck
Jason & Molly Fleck
Friend
June 10, 2021
