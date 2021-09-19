Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victor Romero Jr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Romero, Victor, Jr.

August 12, 1945 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Guadalupe (Velasquez) and Victor Romero, Sr.; brothers: Robert, Albert, Yasias, and Delfino; and sisters: Juanita, and Lupe. Survived by wife, Maria; children: Victor Romero III, and Gabriela Romero; grandchildren: Liam and Greyson; brothers: Paul, Michael, Phil, and Ben; and sisters: Frances, Elizabeth, Sally, Rochelle, and Vivian.

VISITATION: Monday, September 20, 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, September 21, 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10th and William Street. ENTOMBMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum. To view live broadcast of the Service, go to Funeral Home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
10th and William Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To the Romero family. Another friend (Junior) has passed on to be with God, family and friends. My sincere condolence's to all of Victor's family. May he rest in eternal peace.
Peter Alba
Friend
September 21, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results