Romero, Victor, Jr.August 12, 1945 - September 15, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Guadalupe (Velasquez) and Victor Romero, Sr.; brothers: Robert, Albert, Yasias, and Delfino; and sisters: Juanita, and Lupe. Survived by wife, Maria; children: Victor Romero III, and Gabriela Romero; grandchildren: Liam and Greyson; brothers: Paul, Michael, Phil, and Ben; and sisters: Frances, Elizabeth, Sally, Rochelle, and Vivian.VISITATION: Monday, September 20, 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm at Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, September 21, 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10th and William Street. ENTOMBMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum. To view live broadcast of the Service, go to Funeral Home website.