Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria Armbrust
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Armbrust, Victoria

Age 83 - September 24, 2021

Born in Wichita, KS, passed away in Omaha, NE. She left behind her 5 children, Carol Armbrust (Mike), Linda Van Haaften (Bill), Richard Armbrust, Judy Hill, and Martha Baucom (Wes); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and spouses. Preceded in death by her son, Raymond Armbrust; former husband and the father of her children, Richard Armbrust; son-in-law, Paul Hill.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, October 2, 11am at Bellevue Cemetery. A Private Celebration of Life will be held afterwards. Memorials suggested to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Bellevue

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.