Armbrust, Victoria



Age 83 - September 24, 2021



Born in Wichita, KS, passed away in Omaha, NE. She left behind her 5 children, Carol Armbrust (Mike), Linda Van Haaften (Bill), Richard Armbrust, Judy Hill, and Martha Baucom (Wes); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and spouses. Preceded in death by her son, Raymond Armbrust; former husband and the father of her children, Richard Armbrust; son-in-law, Paul Hill.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, October 2, 11am at Bellevue Cemetery. A Private Celebration of Life will be held afterwards. Memorials suggested to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Bellevue



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.