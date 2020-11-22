Kershaw, Dr. Vincent E.



November 17, 2020



Passed away from complications of Covid on November 17th in Duluth, MN. Born in Omaha in 1929, he graduated from Tech High, the University of Omaha, and the Nebraska Medical Center. He had an incredible work ethic. Starting with his first job at age 11, he counted 30 jobs before becoming a physician, including church janitor, taxi driver, bone carrier, and vacuum salesperson. More than anything else he was a healer of people and the land. He was a family physician in Omaha for 44 years. He helped found Wapiti Wilderness in the early 1970s to preserve native prairies in Nebraska, the assets of which later became part of the Nature Conservancy. He loved camping, especially in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and Canada, books and poetry, photography, holiday traditions, woodworking, and most of all, his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; his six children, David, Vincene, Mark, Melissa, Sean, and Jeremy; their families; many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nature Conservancy.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.