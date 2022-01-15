Vincent and I were not close friends. We attended high school together but did not stay in touch after that. We knew each other because we both landed parts in the 1968 spring musical. The production that year was My Fair Lady. Vincent, another classmate named Donald Young, and I were chosen to play three never-do-wells, drinking buddies who avoided work at all costs. Don Young played Doolittle, the father of Eliza Doolittle, the flower girl that Professor Higgins vowed to lift out of the gutter. I played Harry and Vince played Jamie. The 1960s were marked by, among other things, the turbulent Civil Rights Movement being led by Martin Luther King, Jr. MLK was assassinated in Memphis in March of 1968, right about the time that My Fair Lady was being staged at South High. What I remember is that three teenagers, two white and one black, got on stage and cracked jokes, slapped their knees, and sang with gusto "Get Me to the Church on Time" and "With a Little Bit of Luck." With arms locked around each other´s shoulders, they danced with abandon. If the world could have seen it, it would have seen that this was how it was supposed to be. I remember to this day Vincent's big frame, his big bass voice, his big laugh, and his big heart. To his family and close friends, I am sorry to hear that his dance has been stilled. But any and each of us can pick up where he left off. Just follow his lead.

Alan NaPier January 19, 2022