Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Mallory, Vincent Theodore
November 8, 1950 - January 10, 2022
Age 71. Preceded in death by parents, Idelle (Littlejohn) and Ted Mallory; brothers, Stephen E. and Michael K. Mallory.
Survivors include loving wife, Karen L. (Hayes) Mallory; siblings: Julie Mallory of Glassboro, NJ; Gail Mallory, Mark Mallory, Brian Mallory, and Alan Mallory of Omaha; aunt, Teresa Rose, Omaha; stepson, Steven Brooks (Elitsa); granddaughter, Karina Brooks, Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Daniel R. Hayes (Christine); sister-in-law, Gwen Foxall (Mark) of Omaha; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 1–2pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, 2pm, all at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 2712 R St, Omaha, NE 68107.
Services will be streamed on Facebook Live: Living Hope UMC Mission Church/ Union Memorial UMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Raven Ministry care of Union Memorial UMC. (Raven ministry helps people in need, this was started by Vincent).
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
4 Entries
Vincent and I were not close friends. We attended high school together but did not stay in touch after that. We knew each other because we both landed parts in the 1968 spring musical. The production that year was My Fair Lady. Vincent, another classmate named Donald Young, and I were chosen to play three never-do-wells, drinking buddies who avoided work at all costs. Don Young played Doolittle, the father of Eliza Doolittle, the flower girl that Professor Higgins vowed to lift out of the gutter. I played Harry and Vince played Jamie. The 1960s were marked by, among other things, the turbulent Civil Rights Movement being led by Martin Luther King, Jr. MLK was assassinated in Memphis in March of 1968, right about the time that My Fair Lady was being staged at South High. What I remember is that three teenagers, two white and one black, got on stage and cracked jokes, slapped their knees, and sang with gusto "Get Me to the Church on Time" and "With a Little Bit of Luck." With arms locked around each other´s shoulders, they danced with abandon. If the world could have seen it, it would have seen that this was how it was supposed to be. I remember to this day Vincent's big frame, his big bass voice, his big laugh, and his big heart. To his family and close friends, I am sorry to hear that his dance has been stilled. But any and each of us can pick up where he left off. Just follow his lead.
Alan NaPier
January 19, 2022
Karen I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. Condolences to you and family.
Deborah Clinkscale
January 16, 2022
Karen, my condolences to you and the family. I met Vincent and Julie when we were students at Creighton. He was always a nice man. I later met you and your siblings throughout our years with OPS. I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers!
Emily Miller
January 15, 2022
Karen,
I was so saddened to hear of Vincent´s passing. He was a truly special man and will be sorely missed.
My heartfelt condolences are with you always.