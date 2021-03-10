Menu
Vincent Robert Stanesick
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Stanesick, Vincent Robert

October 13, 1964 - March 8, 2021

Survived by son, Neal V. Stanesick (Anna); sisters, Mary Stanesick Adams, Theresa Brezina (Mark); brother, Brian Stanesick (Kathy). Also survived by Shelly Briskey, Pamela Stanesick, Kyle and Amanda Henry; nieces and nephews.

PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page after 2:00pm, Thursday, March 11.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Service
2:00p.m.
go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
I still cannot believe Vince is gone. We worked together at UPS for many years. We both shared the love for the blues. I remember we were at a Magic Slim concert at the old McKenna's and Vince looked over at me, with a big smile on his face and said, "we are a few feet away from Magic Slim"! He was a friend to everyone he met. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Joe Anania
March 18, 2022
My heart is broken for his entire family. What a great guy I´m so sorry.
Dawn Randall Locklin
July 17, 2021
Heartbreaking. I'll remember the good times at UPS.
Patrick Roark
March 21, 2021
Thoughts & prayers for the Stanesick family! May your memories of Vince bring you comfort! So many loving souls greeting him in heaven! The John Casey family.
Kellie Casey Hoffmann
March 13, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Vince’s passing. I worked with Vince for many years at UPS.
He was always a joy to work with and was so very kind to me. My his family find peace at this time of sorrow. God Bless.
Sally Meyer
Coworker
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Stanesick family, I would see Vince practically everyday at UPS. He will be missed by all who knew him here at work. He was pleasant to be around.
Jon wolff
March 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Vince. Wishing you whatever healing and peace is possible for you right now. May his memory be a blessing.
Marilyn Hall
March 11, 2021
Heart broken doesn´t describe the feeling. Praying for the Stanesick family during this difficult time. May you find peace and comfort in all your memories.
Carrie Swinarski-Baier
March 11, 2021
So so very saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Vinny! I cannot make sense of him leaving here way too soon! So many great memories over the years! From Sharing recipes to saving chairs at Brookhill for you and Shelly! You were my "South O" connection! I don´t think I´ll ever be able to watch Lawrence Welk again without crying and thinking if you, the only other person I know who loved LW! Prayers daily for his family and friends!
Karen and Jimmy Favor
March 11, 2021
I´m in shock. I´ve lost a friend and worker. I´ve known Vince way back to when we worked at "Livingreen Interiors and caught up with him again @UPS. Vince, he was a great man to talk to and had a lot of laughs together. I miss him already My heart goes out to his family. Peace
Whitney Loucks
March 11, 2021
Our hearts are going out to your family, it was a pleasure to have known Vince he always would make you laugh and put a smile on your face. Vince is truly an Angel gone to soon. Enjoy your Heavenly Garden God has prepared for you we Love you and will Surely miss You !!!
Donnette & James Danner
March 11, 2021
I do not have the words. Heartbroken comes to mind. My deepest sympathy to all who loved him so. What a reunion he must be having with Bob and Kit. God Bless this family as you grieve such an immense loss. And God speed to you Vince...until we see you again.
Diane (Mendick) Wilkins
March 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for the family and everyone else that were special enough to be in his life.
Brian Williamson
March 11, 2021
Vinny, You were one of a kind. A friend to all that was far more interested in the interests of others than his own. Uniquely able to connect with others, regardless their age or social status. Eclectic taste in all (good) music and up to "check out" something new. All the while exposing those close to you to new and very interesting experiences. The best voice, not on radio... Will be truly missed. Especially when you were in the neighborhood and wanted to pop in. So here's to you and the legacy you leave behind. Through those many lives that you left such a positive impact on. May everyone who was close to you learn to be a little more like you and spread the "Vinny Effect" around in your honor. Peace to you and your Legacy. Bill, Michaela, Billy, Teddy and Roy.
Billy Mac, Michaela #2 and the Brethren
March 10, 2021
Vince is a genuine, kind soul gone too soon. He was one to always greet you with a warm smile. Vince made many otherwise dull work parties so enjoyable and we will certainly hold on many great memories of sitting at the "rowdy" table. Shelly and the Stanesick family, our hearts go out to you all. Jen and Ron
Ron and Jen Beyer
March 10, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. If we can do anything please let us know. He was the most amazing guy, you were so lucky to have him in your lives. Neal, you are in our thoughts always. Love you.
Mel, Rich & Jess
March 10, 2021
Dear Shelly, We will never forget Vinny´s awesome smile & kind heart. That pool day last summer when Bodhi gave him a Hi-5 after every jump will forever warm my heart. With deepest sympathies.
Darin and Shelly Kocourek
March 10, 2021
Truest sorry for your lost! I graduated with Vince at Gross H.S. 83 and I just want to say I was honored to have known him. Vince was easy to talk to and very kind hearted with a Great Sense of Humor! Vince will truly be missed! But the Heavens received a Wonderful Angel to watch over us here on Earth!
Eric Wieczorek
March 10, 2021
Vince was impressive to me for many things besides being a wonderful person, was his love of the arts. He was really great at planting things and watching them grow, he taught himself to play guitar, and did a wonderful job as an artist(painter.) He loved to go to concerts, too. Many times he would go to a venue in which I would be performing in bands many times. I really appreciated his support, and his appreciation for performing arts. I always loved talking about music with him, but most of all seeing his smiling face. I think his smile will be missed the mostj
Uncle Terry
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy for Shelly and all of Vince´s family
Karla Suver
March 10, 2021
I am so saddened by the news of Vince´s passing. He was such a great guy. My condolences to Shelly, his family and friends. We are all going to miss his great spirit and light.
Lisa Kane
March 10, 2021
Spencer, Shelly, Alaney Owen
March 10, 2021
I am so heartbroken for the loss of my cousin Vinny, Shelly, and all my Stanesick relatives. Vince was truly the most amazing guy and I will miss him so much! I will keep you all close to my heart and in my prayers. Love you all!
Trish Haniszewski
March 10, 2021
I´m sorry to hear about Vince´s passing. My condolences to his family and Shelly.
James Ennis
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I knew him through Shelly. My thoughts & prayers go out to you & your families right now. Really a loss for words because he is gone way to soon. Prayers coming your way.
Reva Bily
March 10, 2021
Our hearts were broken when we heard this news! Remembering fun times at Brookhill with Vince. Such a vibrant fellow who will be sorely missed. Sending prayers of peace and comfort to you all.
Patrick and Grace Tantillo
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Kris klein
March 10, 2021
A genuinely good man gone too soon. So many good memories made. He will be missed. Your family is in my prayers.
Rachel Albers
March 10, 2021
Our hearts are broken along with all of Vince's family and friends. A true bright light in this world taken too soon. Christmas Eve will never be the same. We will forever miss you friend. Peace be with you all.
Kelly and Bob Rose
March 10, 2021
This man is irreplaceable, full of camaraderie, love, laughter and fun times. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this time of loss. Gonna miss Vinnie
Linda Sadofsky
March 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Jim and Betty Ripa
March 10, 2021
Dear Stanesick family, I am so very sorry for your loss and my heart is breaking with yours! It was a long journey for Vince and you all..may God bring peace and comfort!
Debbie Mazzei
March 10, 2021
I really have no words right now to describe the untimely loss of Vince - my heart is broken for all and I truly have you all in my thoughts & prayers - he was a wonderful man and will be truly missed His spirit is with you all!
Sue Harvat
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 38 of 38 results