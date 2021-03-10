Stanesick, Vincent Robert
October 13, 1964 - March 8, 2021
Survived by son, Neal V. Stanesick (Anna); sisters, Mary Stanesick Adams, Theresa Brezina (Mark); brother, Brian Stanesick (Kathy). Also survived by Shelly Briskey, Pamela Stanesick, Kyle and Amanda Henry; nieces and nephews.
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page after 2:00pm, Thursday, March 11.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.