Vinny, You were one of a kind. A friend to all that was far more interested in the interests of others than his own. Uniquely able to connect with others, regardless their age or social status. Eclectic taste in all (good) music and up to "check out" something new. All the while exposing those close to you to new and very interesting experiences. The best voice, not on radio... Will be truly missed. Especially when you were in the neighborhood and wanted to pop in. So here's to you and the legacy you leave behind. Through those many lives that you left such a positive impact on. May everyone who was close to you learn to be a little more like you and spread the "Vinny Effect" around in your honor. Peace to you and your Legacy. Bill, Michaela, Billy, Teddy and Roy.

Billy Mac, Michaela #2 and the Brethren March 10, 2021