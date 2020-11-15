Soule, Violet L.



October 2, 1939 - November 13, 2020



Age 81. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Keith; and a son. Survived by children: Michael (Tammy), Perry (Terri), Brenda (Doug) Bosco; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, 2242 Wright Street, Blair, NE 68008.



ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.