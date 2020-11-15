Menu
Violet L. Soule
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Soule, Violet L.

October 2, 1939 - November 13, 2020

Age 81. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Keith; and a son. Survived by children: Michael (Tammy), Perry (Terri), Brenda (Doug) Bosco; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, 2242 Wright Street, Blair, NE 68008.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
