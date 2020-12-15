Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Mantzaris, Violet G.
Violet G. Mantzaris, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Violet was born September 27, 1932 in Blairsburg, Iowa to the late John and Angeline (Angelopoulos) Asikin. She graduated high school in 1950 and worked at Mutual of Omaha for 38 years. Violet married Kostas Mantzaris in 1974. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Philoptochos Society. Violet was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Theodore Asikin; and sisters, Frances Drummond and Christine Kyritsis. She is survived by her husband, Kostas of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Trisagion (Prayer Service), Wednesday, 6pm followed by VISITATION: with the family until 8 pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave. in Omaha. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
2/9/2021
Just now I was informed of Vi's passing. Vi and I worked together at Mutual of Omaha for over 10 years, and a mutual friend has kept me informed concerning Vi over the years. Vi was a joy to work with and I would like to extend my condolences to the family.
Joe Phillips
Joe Phillips
February 14, 2021
Oh Violet ,Violet i can still remember all the stories and jokes. You made me so happy from my early days at Mutual .. even up till i last saw you last yr in Underwood...Go in peace my friend
Dennis Wolf
December 18, 2020
Shayla Reed
December 16, 2020
Nitsa Argyrakis
December 15, 2020
I will always be your son. I love you! Memory Eternal...
Van Argyrakis
December 15, 2020
My condolences to Vi´s family. Vi was my supervisor for a number of years at Mutual of Omaha. She was such a great gal to work for.