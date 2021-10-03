Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Violet M. Pearson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Pearson, Violet M.

August 13, 1926 - September 28, 2021

Violet Thompson Pearson was born in Elk City, KS. She and her husband of 40 years, Harold moved to Omaha in 1948 to start Rite Style Optical with George Lee. Violet devoted her life to raising her children Linda, Tommy and Deborah, while Harold worked long hours building the business. Harold died in June of 1985. She remarried in 1991 to Dr. Paul Pearson. They enjoyed 25 happy years together. Preceded in death by husbands, Harold and Paul; and son, Tommy. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Olson and husband Roy Armstrong of Colorado, and Debbie Thompson of Omaha; grandchildren, Scott Olsen, Jennifer McNulty, Melissa Kitzman, Troy Thompson, Todd Thompson and Stephanie Thompson; and 10 great-grandchildren. Full bio and details on Mortuary website.

A Private Service will be held in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Grandma Vi, You were unfailingly radiant, and so very loved. Shine bright in heaven for us, please. You will be deeply missed. Love, Raven
Raven
Family
October 4, 2021
