Tschetter, Violet E.



Age 98



Of Omaha. Her life revolved around her faith and family. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and an affectionate grandmother. Her generous spirit extended well beyond her family including those who knew her as their unofficial "mom/grandma". Vi's trust in the Lord Jesus as her personal Savior is the basis for our hope and the certainty of eternal life. Preceded in death by husband, Don; sisters: Alice, Marie and Bobbi; brothers: Sam, Menno and Amos. Survived by children: Cynthia (Dean) Carlson of Parker, CO, Cheryl Tschetter of Omaha, Claudia (Cecil) Wissink of Omaha, Carlon (Bonnie) Tschetter of Yukon, OK, Connie Tschetter of Omaha, Charles (Lydia) Tschetter of LaVista and Curtis (Janean) Tschetter of Ogallala; brother, Jim Walter of Bellevue, NE; 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.



CELEBRATION of VI'S LIFE: Saturday January 15, 2022 at 1pm at Community Bible Church 9001 Q St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Community Bible Church. To view the live broadcast of Vi's Celebration of Life go to cbcomaha/memorial



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.