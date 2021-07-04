Haskin, Virgil P., Sr.
March 30, 1951 - June 23, 2021
Wynne, AR. Survived by his loving mate, Bertha Sills; children: Tyrone Haskin, Katrina Haskin, Virgil Haskin Jr., and Lakenya Haskin; siblings: London Haskin Jr., Clementine Copland, Dwight Haskin, Arlester McDonald, James Willie Haskin, and Levertis Haskin; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded by his parents London Sr. and Gussie Haskin; and siblings: Girtha Guillory, Dorothy Polite, T. Arthur Haskin Sr., Leottice Haskin, and Tommy Haskin.
SERVICES: 1pm Friday, July 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.