Haskin, Virgil P., Sr.March 30, 1951 - June 23, 2021Wynne, AR. Survived by his loving mate, Bertha Sills; children: Tyrone Haskin, Katrina Haskin, Virgil Haskin Jr., and Lakenya Haskin; siblings: London Haskin Jr., Clementine Copland, Dwight Haskin, Arlester McDonald, James Willie Haskin, and Levertis Haskin; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded by his parents London Sr. and Gussie Haskin; and siblings: Girtha Guillory, Dorothy Polite, T. Arthur Haskin Sr., Leottice Haskin, and Tommy Haskin.SERVICES: 1pm Friday, July 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.