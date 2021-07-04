Menu
Virgil P. Haskin Sr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Haskin, Virgil P., Sr.

March 30, 1951 - June 23, 2021

Wynne, AR. Survived by his loving mate, Bertha Sills; children: Tyrone Haskin, Katrina Haskin, Virgil Haskin Jr., and Lakenya Haskin; siblings: London Haskin Jr., Clementine Copland, Dwight Haskin, Arlester McDonald, James Willie Haskin, and Levertis Haskin; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded by his parents London Sr. and Gussie Haskin; and siblings: Girtha Guillory, Dorothy Polite, T. Arthur Haskin Sr., Leottice Haskin, and Tommy Haskin.

SERVICES: 1pm Friday, July 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Jul
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
You will never be forgotten. Love always
James L Washington
Family
July 8, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
