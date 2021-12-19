Menu
Virginia "Ginny" Dawson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Dawson, Virginia "Ginny"

November 21, 1931 - December 14, 2021

Survived by husband, Jack Dawson; children, Amy Preble, Stacey, Mark, Beth, and David Dawson; and grandchildren, Conor, Jack, Josie, Sadie, Mick, Keani, Layla, Elias, Max, and Demetrios. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Goldie Macoubrie. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to The Child Saving Institute or The Special Olympics in Ginny's name.

Forest Lawn

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd

www.forestlawnomaha.com

402-451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always enjoyed visiting with Jack, Ginny, and Beth during my time working in Omaha. Ginny was very sweet and will be missed. My condolences to the Dawson family.
Kim yates
December 24, 2021
I always enjoyed talking with Ginny at work. She was a wonderful person and I know she will be missed.
Nancy McCammon-Hansen
Work
December 19, 2021
