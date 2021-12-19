Dawson, Virginia "Ginny"
November 21, 1931 - December 14, 2021
Survived by husband, Jack Dawson; children, Amy Preble, Stacey, Mark, Beth, and David Dawson; and grandchildren, Conor, Jack, Josie, Sadie, Mick, Keani, Layla, Elias, Max, and Demetrios. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Goldie Macoubrie. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to The Child Saving Institute or The Special Olympics
in Ginny's name.
