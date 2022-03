Dawson, Virginia "Ginny"November 21, 1931 - December 14, 2021Survived by husband, Jack Dawson; children, Amy Preble, Stacey, Mark, Beth, and David Dawson; and grandchildren, Conor, Jack, Josie, Sadie, Mick, Keani, Layla, Elias, Max, and Demetrios. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Goldie Macoubrie. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to The Child Saving Institute or The Special Olympics in Ginny's name.Forest Lawn7909 Mormon Bridge Rd402-451-1000