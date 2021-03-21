Flanagan, Virginia Petersen
Age 89
Virginia Petersen Flanagan, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Spring Hill, KS passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, KS.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, March 26, 1pm at Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, KS. Private Family Inurnment in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Community Lutheran Church, Spring Hill, KS.
Condolences may be left at: www.brucefuneralhome.com
Bruce Funeral Home, Inc.
712 South Webster, Spring Hill, KS 66083 | (913) 592-2244
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.