Virginia Petersen Flanagan
Bruce Funeral Home - Spring Hill
712 S Webster
Spring Hill, KS
Flanagan, Virginia Petersen

Age 89

Virginia Petersen Flanagan, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Spring Hill, KS passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, KS.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, March 26, 1pm at Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, KS. Private Family Inurnment in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Community Lutheran Church, Spring Hill, KS.

Condolences may be left at: www.brucefuneralhome.com

Bruce Funeral Home, Inc.

712 South Webster, Spring Hill, KS 66083 | (913) 592-2244
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
