Gerhardt, VirginiaAge 63Passed away on December 11, 2021. She was born on July 7, 1958 to the late Eldon (Joe) and Marilyn (Watson) in Cedar Rapids, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Valorie Clark and Vicki Gerhardt; grandparents; and nephew, Joshua Hintz. Virginia is survived by her sisters, Vanessa (Dave) Hagar, and Valetta (Kyle) Warden; 9 nieces; 4 nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; and 1 great-great-niece.CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held from 2:30-5pm Saturday, December 18, at 7811 Davenport St., Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family.CHAPEL OF MEMORIES9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011