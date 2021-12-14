Menu
Virginia Gerhardt
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel of Memories
9001 Arbor St.
Omaha, NE
Gerhardt, Virginia

Age 63

Passed away on December 11, 2021. She was born on July 7, 1958 to the late Eldon (Joe) and Marilyn (Watson) in Cedar Rapids, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Valorie Clark and Vicki Gerhardt; grandparents; and nephew, Joshua Hintz. Virginia is survived by her sisters, Vanessa (Dave) Hagar, and Valetta (Kyle) Warden; 9 nieces; 4 nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; and 1 great-great-niece.

CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held from 2:30-5pm Saturday, December 18, at 7811 Davenport St., Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family.

CHAPEL OF MEMORIES

9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011

omahachapelofmemories.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
7811 Davenport St., Omaha, NE
It was with great sadness that I learned of your sister's passing. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I am honored to have known her. She was a special, caring person. Virginia will remembered for years to come as "the teacher who made a positive difference in "my life" or "the life of my child."
Linda Spencer
December 14, 2021
