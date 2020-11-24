Gonzalez, Virginia J. (Schlosser)



August 28, 1945 - November 17, 2020



Age 75. Virginia "Jenny" lived most of her life in Bellevue, NE, and spent her nursing career at Nebraska Psychiatric Institute and later retired from the Omaha Veterans Affairs Medical Center.



Jenny is survived by her two sons, James Joseph Johnson and Fred (Lisette) Johnson; stepchildren: Corina Morino, Salvador (Elizabeth) Gonzalez, Raymon Gonzalez, Laura (Clarence) Jones, Dina (Angel) Maqueda, Moises Gonzalez; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Barbara Lambries, John Schlosser, Wanda Zielinski, and Kenneth (Patty) Schlosser; a host of cousins in Baltimore, MD; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, F.G. and Francis (Sigler) Schlosser; stepson, George Jr.; brother-in-law, Ed Zielinski; and nephew, Michael Zielinski.



Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.