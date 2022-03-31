Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia G. Jensen
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Jensen, Virginia G.

February 1, 1926 - March 26, 2022

Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jensen. Survived by her sons, Ellis (Gloria) Jensen, and Alan (Beth Daly) Jensen; grandchildren, Matthew (Jackie) Jensen, Steven (Jenny) Jensen, Andy (Jenny) Jensen, Michael (Sara) Jensen, Lauren (Alex) Glaser, and Chris Jensen; 13 great-grandchildren; her extended family and many good friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday at 2pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family prior to the Service from 1-2pm, also at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry. Will be thinking and praying for your families.
Joan Paulus.
March 29, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 28, 2022
With deepest sympathy....May God´s love heal your sorrow and may His peace replace your heartache with loving memories.
Lorree Halmon
Other
March 28, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results