Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jensen. Survived by her sons, Ellis (Gloria) Jensen, and Alan (Beth Daly) Jensen; grandchildren, Matthew (Jackie) Jensen, Steven (Jenny) Jensen, Andy (Jenny) Jensen, Michael (Sara) Jensen, Lauren (Alex) Glaser, and Chris Jensen; 13 great-grandchildren; her extended family and many good friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday at 2pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family prior to the Service from 1-2pm, also at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2022.
Apr
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry. Will be thinking and praying for your families.
Joan Paulus.
March 29, 2022
Joan Paulus.
March 29, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 28, 2022
DT
March 28, 2022
With deepest sympathy....May God´s love heal your sorrow and may His peace replace your heartache with loving memories.