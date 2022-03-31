Jensen, Virginia G.



February 1, 1926 - March 26, 2022



Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jensen. Survived by her sons, Ellis (Gloria) Jensen, and Alan (Beth Daly) Jensen; grandchildren, Matthew (Jackie) Jensen, Steven (Jenny) Jensen, Andy (Jenny) Jensen, Michael (Sara) Jensen, Lauren (Alex) Glaser, and Chris Jensen; 13 great-grandchildren; her extended family and many good friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday at 2pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family prior to the Service from 1-2pm, also at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Pacific Street Chapel



14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2022.