Preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn Matthew "Whitey" Myers; her parents; her siblings; and grandson, Nathan Myers. Survived by her children, Doug Myers, Theresa Nadgwick, Kim Watson, Dennis Myers, Tim Myers, and Brian Myers; grandchildren, Jeff Rauterkus, Jennifer Grove, and Tyler Hetrick; and seven great-grandchildren, Zoey, Sean, Reilly, Noah, Fynley, Aidan and Kayleigh.
Virginia was a homemaker and mother of six children. She worked at Mutual Protective-Medico Life Insurance Company and retired from there in 2001.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private Interment of the Urn in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family prior to Service Wednesday from 10-11am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millard Good Samaritan Home.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2021.
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
2 Entries
Mom you were always the best mother that I could of ever asked for. You always took time for me when I needed you the most.
I will always Love & miss you mom & now you´re with dad forever.
Kim
Family
October 1, 2021
Mom you give up everything for us do you work three jobs helpers to grade school and you support us and everything that we did and for that I´m grateful and I´m going to miss you so much I love you with all my heart mom say hi to dad