Myers, Virginia F.



January 2, 1936 - September 23, 2021



Preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn Matthew "Whitey" Myers; her parents; her siblings; and grandson, Nathan Myers. Survived by her children, Doug Myers, Theresa Nadgwick, Kim Watson, Dennis Myers, Tim Myers, and Brian Myers; grandchildren, Jeff Rauterkus, Jennifer Grove, and Tyler Hetrick; and seven great-grandchildren, Zoey, Sean, Reilly, Noah, Fynley, Aidan and Kayleigh.



Virginia was a homemaker and mother of six children. She worked at Mutual Protective-Medico Life Insurance Company and retired from there in 2001.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private Interment of the Urn in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family prior to Service Wednesday from 10-11am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millard Good Samaritan Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2021.