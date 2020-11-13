Smith, Virginia N.
October 15, 1928 - November 12, 2020
Age 92 years. Preceded in death by husband Hugh. Survived by daughter, Linda (John) Leque; son, Steven (Susan) Smith; sister, Shirley Guss; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CELEBRATION of Virginia's Life: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11am. The Service will be private, to livestream the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
INTERMENT: Hillcrest.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.