Virginia N. Smith
Smith, Virginia N.

October 15, 1928 - November 12, 2020

Age 92 years. Preceded in death by husband Hugh. Survived by daughter, Linda (John) Leque; son, Steven (Susan) Smith; sister, Shirley Guss; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CELEBRATION of Virginia's Life: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11am. The Service will be private, to livestream the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

INTERMENT: Hillcrest.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
