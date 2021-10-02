Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Anne Johnson "Ginny" Ostrand
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Ostrand, Virginia Anne Johnson "Ginny"

March 24, 1927 - September 30, 2021

Passed away surrounded by family and friends, leaving behind daughter, Mary Ellen Knowles (Leo) and son, Thomas Donald Ostrand (Elizabeth); as well as 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen A. Johnson (Dana.) Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 60 years; and her daughter, Anne Elizabeth Ostrand.

Ginny grew up in Tecumseh, NE. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Leavenworth, KS and attended the University of Nebraska as a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. As a community volunteer she was active in many organizations including the Junior League and Aksarben, serving as Chairman of the Ball Committee in 1967. For fun – and was she ever fun – she enjoyed a game of golf or tennis, and considered her bridge games as "taking her brain to the gym." She loved daily walks in the halls of Lakeside Village where she had many friends. Her gracious and loving nature drew many to her. She inhabits a very warm and elegant place in our hearts.

MEMORIAL MASS: October 16th at Christ the King Church, with VISITATION beginning at 10am, and the FUNERAL MASS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are encouraged to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, or the charity of your choice.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mary Ellen and Tom, Michele and I will keep you and yours in our prayers. You Mom was a special person, and she always wore a beautiful smile. She will be missed but her memories will live on forever. God Bless!!
Ross A Pantano
October 5, 2021
Ginny was an extremely elegant and cool lady. She loved having Tom´s pals at the house (Dick Owen and me). She also taught me how to make Reuben sandwiches! Very valuable life skill, indeed. Sent from my iPhone
Steve Robbins
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results