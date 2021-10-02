Ostrand, Virginia Anne Johnson "Ginny"
March 24, 1927 - September 30, 2021
Passed away surrounded by family and friends, leaving behind daughter, Mary Ellen Knowles (Leo) and son, Thomas Donald Ostrand (Elizabeth); as well as 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen A. Johnson (Dana.) Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 60 years; and her daughter, Anne Elizabeth Ostrand.
Ginny grew up in Tecumseh, NE. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Leavenworth, KS and attended the University of Nebraska as a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. As a community volunteer she was active in many organizations including the Junior League and Aksarben, serving as Chairman of the Ball Committee in 1967. For fun – and was she ever fun – she enjoyed a game of golf or tennis, and considered her bridge games as "taking her brain to the gym." She loved daily walks in the halls of Lakeside Village where she had many friends. Her gracious and loving nature drew many to her. She inhabits a very warm and elegant place in our hearts.
MEMORIAL MASS: October 16th at Christ the King Church, with VISITATION beginning at 10am, and the FUNERAL MASS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are encouraged to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, or the charity of your choice
.
