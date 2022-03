Ryan, Virginia L.



May 27, 1947 - May 31, 2021



Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Jeanette Buss; husband Howard Ryan. Survived by children Stephen Kloke, Carrie (Doyle) Rathman, and AnnJeanette (Monte) Chaney; grandchildren Aubrey, Ethan, and Logan; sister Norma (Tom) Hilt.



VISITATION will be Thursday, June 3, from 12-1pm, with a FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 1pm. Memorials in Virginia's name can be made to Kingsway Christian Church (1106 S 139th St.) or Flatland Church (4801 N 144th St.).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.