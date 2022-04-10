Menu
Virginia A. Svendsen
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Svendsen, Virginia A.

November 4, 1932 - April 5, 2022

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Myrtle Madsen; husband, John F. Svendsen; son, John W. Svendsen. She is survived by her sons, James C. Svendsen and Ronald S. (Connie) Svendsen; daughters, Debi Jura and Nancy L. (Ian) Ward; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 11:30am-12pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a FUNERAL SERVICE to follow. Burial at St. John Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home & Cremation Service
8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE
Apr
11
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home & Cremation Service
8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE
Apr
11
Graveside service
12:45p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Saint John Cemetery
7506 S. 36th Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
