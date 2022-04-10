Svendsen, Virginia A.



November 4, 1932 - April 5, 2022



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Myrtle Madsen; husband, John F. Svendsen; son, John W. Svendsen. She is survived by her sons, James C. Svendsen and Ronald S. (Connie) Svendsen; daughters, Debi Jura and Nancy L. (Ian) Ward; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 11:30am-12pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a FUNERAL SERVICE to follow. Burial at St. John Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.