Toft, Virginia L.
May 23, 1937 - March 13, 2020
Survived by husband of 61 years, Jim; daughters, Janet Roberts and Karen (Brian) Curtis; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Gail Teshack.
MEMORIAL SERVICE with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard: Friday, July 9th at 1pm at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston. A scholarship in Nursing has been established to benefit Dakota Wesleyan University nursing students.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.