Virginia L. Toft
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Toft, Virginia L.

May 23, 1937 - March 13, 2020

Survived by husband of 61 years, Jim; daughters, Janet Roberts and Karen (Brian) Curtis; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Gail Teshack.

MEMORIAL SERVICE with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard: Friday, July 9th at 1pm at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston. A scholarship in Nursing has been established to benefit Dakota Wesleyan University nursing students.

To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
Ralston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
