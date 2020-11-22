Tomonelli, Vito R.
Age 89 years of Valley, NE. Vito was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Jamaica. Queens, NY. Vito joined the Air Force in 1952 and served until his retirement in 1974. Vito and Dora were married in December, 1976, living in Valley, NE, until 2019. Vito worked at Valmont Industries from 1978 until retirement in 2015.
Survived by wife, Dora; children: Michele Vencil of Omaha; Jackie (Michael) Spano of Dayton, NV; Sue (Greg) Chapman of Lincoln; Ralph (Elizabeth) Tomonelli of Omaha; and Pat (Bob) Gonderinger of Grand Island, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Francine Russo.
SERVICES and Inurnment in the Omaha National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo United Methodist Church or the Open Door Mission or your favorite charity
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.