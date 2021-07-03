Meneely, Vivian M.



Vivian M. Meneely, age 87, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2021. Preceding her to heaven was her husband of 49 years, John J. "Jack" Meneely, Sr. Survived by her children and their spouses: Linda (John) Rice, Jay Meneely, all of Omaha; Ray (Karen) Meneely of Jurupa Valley, CA; and Sharon (Jeff) Bayer of Delaware, OH; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, 22 great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Thursday, July 8, 6-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, July 9, 11am, both services at Crosspoint Bible Church, 7820 Fort Street, Omaha, NE. Memorials suggested to Crosspoint Bible Church, Great Adventures Ministries, and Endless Journey Hospice Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 3, 2021.