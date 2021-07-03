Vivian M. Meneely, age 87, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2021. Preceding her to heaven was her husband of 49 years, John J. "Jack" Meneely, Sr. Survived by her children and their spouses: Linda (John) Rice, Jay Meneely, all of Omaha; Ray (Karen) Meneely of Jurupa Valley, CA; and Sharon (Jeff) Bayer of Delaware, OH; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, 22 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, July 8, 6-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, July 9, 11am, both services at Crosspoint Bible Church, 7820 Fort Street, Omaha, NE. Memorials suggested to Crosspoint Bible Church, Great Adventures Ministries, and Endless Journey Hospice Service.
"Grandma" Meneely was probably the best wrestling fan we ever knew and a real joy to visit on many wrestling weekends. RIP and we already miss you from our entire family.
Bob Edmonds and family
Friend
July 8, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to the Meneely families. She was a wonderful "second mom" during a difficult time in my life. She will forever be in my heart.
Jane (Paulsen) Rogers
Friend
July 7, 2021
A very sweet lady. We enjoyed knowing her.
Larry and Mary Conley
July 7, 2021
Vivian was a beautiful, caring, godly woman, an inspiration of Christ-likeness to all. She will be missed but only until we join her with our Saviour!
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints!" Psalm 116:15
Don and Rosi Pahl
Friend
July 3, 2021
My sympathy to all of Mom Meneely's family and extended family. May God wrap His comforting arms around all of you at this time! Mom was a special blessing in my life. And what a lady she was! I know she's dancing in Heaven with Jack right now! I love you all...