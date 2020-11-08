Jelinek, Vlasta A.
January 28, 1921 - November 6, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, John L. Survived by daughters, Nancy Kadavy, Janet Rockwood, Joan (Richard) Dinsmore; grandchildren, Rachael, Alyssa, Bryan, Andrea, Colin, Mary; 3 great grandchildren.
Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of Bohemian Cemetery @ Midlands Community Foundation, 217 N. Jefferson St. Papillion, NE. 68046
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.