Vlasta "Pat" Scott
1923 - 2022
Scott, Vlasta "Pat"

April 20, 1923 - April 14, 2022

Preceded in death by her husband, Elwood A. Scott; parents, Frank and Bessie Hrdy; siblings, Vita, Helen, Sylivia, George, Charles, Adolf "Doc" and Henry.

Survived by children, Linda (Robert) Ely and Charles Scott; brother, Joseph Hrdy; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. memorials may be directed to The Humane Society. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Monday, April 18, 2022 11am at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT following at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.
