Jackson, W. Donald
February 11, 1930 - November 16, 2020
W. Donald Jackson of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Doris (Behrendt); parents, Albert and Loshia; brothers, Jerry and Albert E.; and sister, Virginia Doss. Survived by daughters, Dona (Bob) Siewert, Kathy Ferrazzo, and Julie (Ken) Kalasky; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, Wallace.
Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name can be made to Special Olympics
Nebraska (9427 F St, Omaha, NE 68127).
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.