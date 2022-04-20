Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Waleria Focht
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Ridge Memory Care Unit
Send Flowers
Focht, Waleria

September 30, 1924 - April 17, 2022

Waleria Perkowski, age 97, was born in Poland to the late Walerian and Julia Perkoswki. She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin Focht; parents and siblings. Survived by great-niece and great-nephews in Poland; her family care staff at Heritage Ridge in Bellevue and other friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2-4pm, at Heritage Ridge Memory Care Unit, 1502 Fort Crook Rd S., Bellevue, NE 68005.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Ridge Memory Care Unit
1502 Fort Crook Rd S, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.