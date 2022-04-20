Focht, Waleria
September 30, 1924 - April 17, 2022
Waleria Perkowski, age 97, was born in Poland to the late Walerian and Julia Perkoswki. She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin Focht; parents and siblings. Survived by great-niece and great-nephews in Poland; her family care staff at Heritage Ridge in Bellevue and other friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2-4pm, at Heritage Ridge Memory Care Unit, 1502 Fort Crook Rd S., Bellevue, NE 68005.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.