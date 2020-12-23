Menu
Walter E. Faszholz
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Faszholz, Walter E.

July 18, 1935 - December 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Ruth Faszholz; siblings, Virginia and Victor Faszholz, Joanne (Robert) Smith; nephews, David Smith, Stephen Brundieck; great nephews, Zane Brundieck and Matthew Smith. Survived by sister, Eunice Brundieck; sister in law, Laurelyn Sporleder; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Saturday, December 26, 10-11am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to River of Life Lutheran Church, 5151 NW Radial Hwy, Omaha, NE 68104.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Dec
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have very fond memories of my uncle Walt,. He always came to family functions if he could. He would always offer to bring something, rolls pickles or a beverage to share. Always came bearing gifts. Always had the scoop on the weather, very accurate. Always had a paper clipping of some information to share. He gave my mom a chocolate milk shake one time with mud curls in it, lol! We sang in the choir together when we went to Bethany Lutheran Church. He always kept me posted on the activities of Bethany, the latest one on how they were remodeling a bit to put in an elevator. Also they are now River of Life Church due to the merger of their church with St. Paul's Lutheran and Atonement Lutheran. He was walking everyday about 2 miles, he would always tell us he got his walk in. I am deeply sorry I cannot come to your funeral today due to this ugly Virus that has gripped our nation. May you rest in peace and be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Merry Christmas Uncle Walt. Love Always, Mary
Mary Krause
December 26, 2020
I knew Walt when I first started in the food brokerage business in 1975. My desk was right behind his and he taught me a lot and took the time to explain things to me. He was a dedicated man and I admired him. My thoughts and prayers with all of his family members and relatives.
Jerry Boukal
December 23, 2020
You will be missed uncle. You were always thoughtful and kind. Love from Minnesota
Allana Rudd
December 23, 2020
