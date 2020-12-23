I have very fond memories of my uncle Walt,. He always came to family functions if he could. He would always offer to bring something, rolls pickles or a beverage to share. Always came bearing gifts. Always had the scoop on the weather, very accurate. Always had a paper clipping of some information to share. He gave my mom a chocolate milk shake one time with mud curls in it, lol! We sang in the choir together when we went to Bethany Lutheran Church. He always kept me posted on the activities of Bethany, the latest one on how they were remodeling a bit to put in an elevator. Also they are now River of Life Church due to the merger of their church with St. Paul's Lutheran and Atonement Lutheran. He was walking everyday about 2 miles, he would always tell us he got his walk in. I am deeply sorry I cannot come to your funeral today due to this ugly Virus that has gripped our nation. May you rest in peace and be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Merry Christmas Uncle Walt. Love Always, Mary

Mary Krause December 26, 2020