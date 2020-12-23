Faszholz, Walter E.
July 18, 1935 - December 21, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Ruth Faszholz; siblings, Virginia and Victor Faszholz, Joanne (Robert) Smith; nephews, David Smith, Stephen Brundieck; great nephews, Zane Brundieck and Matthew Smith. Survived by sister, Eunice Brundieck; sister in law, Laurelyn Sporleder; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Saturday, December 26, 10-11am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to River of Life Lutheran Church, 5151 NW Radial Hwy, Omaha, NE 68104.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.