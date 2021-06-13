Menu
Walter C. Horner
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Horner, Walter C.

June 15, 1934 - May 20, 2021

CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 15th at 1pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th Street, Ralston, NE followed by a cake reception. Family and friends are welcome to come and share stories and memories of Walt. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in his name to either Suburban Rotary Charitable Fund or Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston.

To view live broadcasts of the Visitation and Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
5015 S. 80th Street, Ralston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
June 14, 2021
