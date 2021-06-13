Horner, Walter C.
June 15, 1934 - May 20, 2021
CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 15th at 1pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th Street, Ralston, NE followed by a cake reception. Family and friends are welcome to come and share stories and memories of Walt. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in his name to either Suburban Rotary Charitable Fund or Messiah Lutheran Church in Ralston.
To view live broadcasts of the Visitation and Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.