Slobotski, Walter J. Jr.



June 15, 1950 - October 12, 2020



Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Alice Slobotski; in-laws, Leo and Marjorie Moraczewski; brother, Mike Slobotski; nephew, Brian Slobotski; special mentor and friend, Ted Mora. Survived by wife of 44 years, Joan Slobotski; children: Andrea (Brad) Mausbach, Mark (Ally) Slobotski, Steve Slobotski; grandchildren: Alex, Jackson, Samantha, Charlie, Benjamin, and Gabby Mausbach, Leo and Parker Slobotski; siblings: John (Debby) Slobotski, Kaye (Merle) Plantenberg, Shannon Slobotski, Sue (Mike) Jacobberger; borthers and sisters-in law: Dan (Peggy) Moraczewski, Karen (Jerry) Suchy, Al (Barb) Moraczewski, Mark (Twyla) Moraczewski; and many nieces, nephews, other loving family, and friends.



VISITATION: Thursday, 5:30-7pm, with Rosary at 7pm; FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, all at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for later designation.



