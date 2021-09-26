Scott, Walter, Jr.



May 21, 1931 - September 25, 2021



Walter Scott, Jr. passed away in Omaha on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was 90 years old.



Joining Peter Kiewit Sons', Inc. after graduation from Colorado State University in 1953, he led the company as Chairman and CEO from 1979-1998. In semi-retirement he focused on his many philanthropic interests through the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation. He is survived by six children; nineteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



A Private Family Service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Omaha Zoo Foundation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.