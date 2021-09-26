Walter Scott, Jr. passed away in Omaha on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was 90 years old.
Joining Peter Kiewit Sons', Inc. after graduation from Colorado State University in 1953, he led the company as Chairman and CEO from 1979-1998. In semi-retirement he focused on his many philanthropic interests through the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation. He is survived by six children; nineteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Private Family Service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Omaha Zoo Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sunshine Nelson
November 7, 2021
To the family, many, many friends, and colleagues of this wonderful man Mr. Walter Scott Jr fine comfort with you during this difficult time in your lives. Mr. Walter Scott Jr was a billionaire businessman and philanthropist, the CEO of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. The legacy Mr. Walter Scott Jr left behind will not be forgotten. May the God of all comfort who is the hearer of prayers be with you in your time of need with his loving kindness and peace as He strengthens you to cope during this difficult time. May family, friends and extended family cherish his memories.
Tony
November 3, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort the family during this difficult time.
Martinez family
October 25, 2021
Walter Scott was the quiet giant who got things done for Omaha and in particular the college of engineering Omaha campus. I had the honor of personally knowing this giant civil engineer. I am grateful to him for the amazing wisdom he had in getting Omaha the funding it desperately needed while still being generous with the Lincoln campus. My condolences to his family.
Maher Tadros
October 4, 2021
It is with great sorrow that the Interpublic Group IT Organization acknowledges the loss of Walter Scott, Jr., an incredible gentleman who focused on ways to improve the greater community around him.
Through our partnership at the Scott Technology Center, our company enhanced our working relationship with the University of Nebraska (at Omaha) and furthered Walter´s vision of providing quality educational experiences for all of those willing to learn more.
May the memory of Walter and his extraordinary efforts keep us motivated to make the lives around us better.
Interpublic Group IT
Work
October 4, 2021
Thank you! His giving to Childrens Hospital has touched our lives in more ways than we will ever know. Prayers for his family and friends.
C Wilson
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you receive comfort during this difficult time from the God of all comfort.
September 29, 2021
Deepest condolences. All that he did for others will always live on. May you all be comforted and strengthen by the God of love.
Odette
September 29, 2021
I met him once, 30 years ago, and I remember thinking...Scott has the ability to change peoples minds.
September 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort the family during this difficult time.
September 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss you have my prayers to the family
Alan w zeboski
Work
September 28, 2021
What a brilliant person. Prayers for his family
Carol Broaddus
September 27, 2021
To Karen, we went to Camp Lake Hubert in Minnesota many years ago, and I still remember you; therefore, I want to offer you and your family my sincere condolences...Also, I was a Dental Hygienist for Suzanne´s brother, Dr Richard Marshall in Lincoln from 1976....
Susan Means
Other
September 27, 2021
Walter, you will be terribly missed by many.
We had many fun excursions.
My condolences to all of the Family.
RIP Walter
Dave Beck