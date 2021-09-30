Scott, Walter



May 21, 1931 - September 25, 2021



The Horatio Alger Association mourns the loss of Walter Scott Jr. ('97), Association Chairman Emeritus and Endowment Fund Chairman and President. Mr. Scott served as a member of the Board of Directors since 1999. He was elected Senior Executive Vice President of the Association in 2000 and served as President from 2000-2004, Chairman from 2004-2006 and Chairman Emeritus from 2006 to his passing. He believed deeply in the organization's mission to provide college scholarship support and educational opportunities to deserving students in need.



Mr. Scott contributed greatly to the Association for nearly 25 years and was a fundamental figure in implementing State Scholarship programs in all 50 states, starting with his home state of Nebraska in 2000. He also helped establish the National Career & Technical Education (CTE) Scholarship Program in 2016 and provided a generous gift to award hundreds of CTE scholarships. Mr. Scott was a driving force behind establishing the Horatio Alger Endowment Fund and helped raise $250 million. In recognition of his contributions to the Association, he was awarded the Norman Vincent Peale Award in 2009. In 2017, the Water Scott, Jr. Visionary Leadership Award was created in his name to recognize his continuous support and vision.



His lasting impact on the Association will be remembered and honored through continuing the mission he so greatly influenced. We are forever grateful to Mr. Scott for his endless support and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.