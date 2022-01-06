Menu
Walter Samuel Thomas
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
Thomas, Walter Samuel

March 22, 1945 - January 1, 2022

Walt, longtime Scouter and lover of all creatures great and small, was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mary Alice Thomas, and his beloved Arabians.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 10am, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby St., Omaha, NE 68104.

No flowers please. Memorials suggested to the church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
5410 Corby St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry, RIP Walt...
Rich Benolken and Marcia
School
January 11, 2022
We shared a love of horses with our friend Walt years ago, and still occasionally saw him to say hello at the Northwest Post Office. Rest in peace.
Bob and Jane Woody
January 8, 2022
Great friend and scouter! Developed the horse program at Camp Cedars and made it one of the finest equestrian programs in the BSA!
Lloyd Roitstein
Friend
January 7, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jim Jourdon
Friend
January 7, 2022
