Thomas, Walter Samuel



March 22, 1945 - January 1, 2022



Walt, longtime Scouter and lover of all creatures great and small, was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mary Alice Thomas, and his beloved Arabians.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 10am, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby St., Omaha, NE 68104.



No flowers please. Memorials suggested to the church.



