Haynes, Wanda L.



December 16, 1943 - December 11, 2021



Papillion - Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clarion "Rock" Haynes, Jr. Survived by children: Jody Haynes (Kim Miles), Dawn Haynes, Kyle Haynes; grandchildren: Krystal Haynes, Cherri-Anna Haynes; sisters: Linda Fitzgerald, Marlene Colter.



VISITATION: Sunday, 2-4pm; SERVICE: 1:30pm Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, all at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE.







