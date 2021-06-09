Moeller, Wanda Lou
Wanda Lou Moeller, daughter of Orville and Flossie Pritchard. She was born the fifth child of 10 children. Married to Wayne, AKA Clocker, for 40 years until his death in 2020. Wanda Lou retired from Clarkson Hospital as a cashier at Storz Pavillion.
Preceded in death by husband, Wayne Moeller; son, Timothy Brennan; parents, and siblings. Survived by children, Joleen (Rick) Miller, Ed Brennan, Cory (Colleen) Garnette, Zale (Dave) Tafolla; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, June 11, 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 12, at 10am with Interment to follow, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.