Wanda Mae Olsen
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
310 E. Huron St.
Missouri Valley, IA
Olsen, Wanda Mae

February 23, 1939 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Nathaniel Archer and Daisy Mae Meade; 7 brothers; 2 sisters. Survived by husband, Kenneth; daughters, Karen Romero (Mike), Peggy Hoover (Dave), Lisa Olson (Craig); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons.

Family will receive friends Sunday, September 19th, from 3-5pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Monday, September 20th, 10:30am, at the Missouri Valley Christian Church (119 N 4th Street). Interment: Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church.

HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME

310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley, IA
Sep
20
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Missouri Valley Christian Church
119 N 4th Street, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanda will be missed by many. She was a very nice person.
Donna Collins Malone
School
March 8, 2022
