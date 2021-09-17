Olsen, Wanda Mae



February 23, 1939 - September 15, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Nathaniel Archer and Daisy Mae Meade; 7 brothers; 2 sisters. Survived by husband, Kenneth; daughters, Karen Romero (Mike), Peggy Hoover (Dave), Lisa Olson (Craig); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons.



Family will receive friends Sunday, September 19th, from 3-5pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Monday, September 20th, 10:30am, at the Missouri Valley Christian Church (119 N 4th Street). Interment: Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church.



HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME



310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.