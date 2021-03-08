Froscheiser, Warren Dale



September 15, 1946 - March 4, 2021



Warren left this world on his own terms, happy knowing he lived his best life. Warren is survived by wife, Bobbie McGee; daughter, Julie (Chris) Gall; son, Jay (Angelia) Froscheiser; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Noah, and Anna; and great-grandchildren, Keyley and Kayden. He is also survived by step-sons, Jeremiah Wheeler and Dwaine (Victoria) Voboril of Lincoln, NE; and step-grandson, Zachary. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Reinholdt and Bertha (Brehm) Froscheiser; and sister, Joyce (Froscheiser) Linn.



CELEBRATION of LIFE in Texas on March 10. Celebration of Life in Omaha to be scheduled in the next few weeks. Family and friends, please contact family for details. Memorials to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.