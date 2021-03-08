Warren left this world on his own terms, happy knowing he lived his best life. Warren is survived by wife, Bobbie McGee; daughter, Julie (Chris) Gall; son, Jay (Angelia) Froscheiser; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Noah, and Anna; and great-grandchildren, Keyley and Kayden. He is also survived by step-sons, Jeremiah Wheeler and Dwaine (Victoria) Voboril of Lincoln, NE; and step-grandson, Zachary. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Reinholdt and Bertha (Brehm) Froscheiser; and sister, Joyce (Froscheiser) Linn.
CELEBRATION of LIFE in Texas on March 10. Celebration of Life in Omaha to be scheduled in the next few weeks. Family and friends, please contact family for details. Memorials to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
Julie, I grew up down the street from you on Drexel St. I always remember your dad as being so nice and funny. My thoughts are with you and your family. Take care.
Susan Markey
March 8, 2021
Julie and family, my deepest sympathy for your loss. Wishing you many happy memories and blessings this week as you celebrate your dad/grandfather. May God´s peace be in your hearts. Safe travels home!