Warren Lee Logan
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Logan, Warren Lee

March 26, 1932 - March 20, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Eunice (Darling) and John Logan; brothers, Carl and Richard; sisters, Vera, Betty, Wilma and Mary; sons, Roger and Bradley. Survived by wife of 66 years Mary; children, Douglas and Susan (Beam); grandchildren, Marifrances Logan and Josiah Logan; many nieces, nephews, and family.

VISITATION: Wednesday from 12Noon-1:30pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm also at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials sent in care of the family.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home

4712 S. 82nd St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
Sponsored by Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel.
Going to miss you uncle Warren.....
Eric Nelson
March 22, 2021
