Logan, Warren Lee
March 26, 1932 - March 20, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Eunice (Darling) and John Logan; brothers, Carl and Richard; sisters, Vera, Betty, Wilma and Mary; sons, Roger and Bradley. Survived by wife of 66 years Mary; children, Douglas and Susan (Beam); grandchildren, Marifrances Logan and Josiah Logan; many nieces, nephews, and family.
VISITATION: Wednesday from 12Noon-1:30pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm also at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials sent in care of the family.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4712 S. 82nd St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.