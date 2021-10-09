Tichy, Warren F.July 21, 1947 - October 7, 2021Warren 'Bob' F. Tichy, 74, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2021. He was born July 21, 1947 in Wahoo, Nebraska to the late Raymond and Gertrude Tichy. Bob was an Electrician and retired after 42 years at Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of Greenbrier First United Methodist Church. Bob was known for his great sense of humor and ability to fix anything. He enjoyed cooking, his animals, and living on Beaverfork Lake. More than anything Bob loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marcia, son, Steven (Ivana) Tichy, daughters, Amanda (Ryan) Brooks, Melissa (Derek Cecil) Bruning, and Michelle (Keith) Aisner, six grandchildren, Harrison, Waverly, Beau, Clementine, Max, Sam, sisters, Wendy Anderson and Wauneta Tichy, and many more family and friends.A Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2pm at Crestlawn Mausoleums in Conway, Arkansas.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Food Pantry at Greenbrier First United Methodist Church, 2 Tyler St., Greenbrier, AR 72058.This charity was close to Bob's heart.Roller-McNuttBuried at Crestlawn Mausoleumsin Conway, Arkansas801 8th Avenue, Conway, AR 72032