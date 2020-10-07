Menu
Wayne C. Schafer
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Schafer, Wayne C.

June 23, 1944 - October 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Cecelia Schafer; brother, Gerry (Judy); nephew, Bruce; grandson, Ezra. Survived by wife, Jo; daughters, Amy (Mike) Garrett and Allison (Emmanuel) Ambané; grandchildren, Joel, Clara, Samuel and Camilla; niece, Beth McGrath.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a Time for Remembrances at 6pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. If unable to attend, you are welcome to livestream Wayne's service at https://boxcast.tv/view/wayne-c-schafer-odpj1t1nop8td6ushsdl.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel
Oct
9
Service
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
