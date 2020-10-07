Schafer, Wayne C.
June 23, 1944 - October 2, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Cecelia Schafer; brother, Gerry (Judy); nephew, Bruce; grandson, Ezra. Survived by wife, Jo; daughters, Amy (Mike) Garrett and Allison (Emmanuel) Ambané; grandchildren, Joel, Clara, Samuel and Camilla; niece, Beth McGrath.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a Time for Remembrances at 6pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
. If unable to attend, you are welcome to livestream Wayne's service at https://boxcast.tv/view/wayne-c-schafer-odpj1t1nop8td6ushsdl
.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.