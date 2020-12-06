Christensen, Wayne EdwardJuly 17, 1938 - November 22, 2020Wayne Edward Christensen of Edina, Minnesota went to Heaven on November 22, 2020. He died from COVID-19 as did 40 other people that day in Minnesota.Wayne was born to Irma and William Christensen on July 17, 1938 and raised in Omaha, Nebraska along with his brother, Bill. He graduated from Omaha Central High, then the University of Nebraska-Omaha. His formal education was completed by earning an MBA at Creighton.After college, he went into the Air Force and was stationed at Olmsted AFB in Pennsylvania. Wayne's military experience helped him during his business career at Northwestern Bell and Norwest Bank. He later taught classes in Telecommunications and Business Ethics at Saint Mary's College.Wayne had a larger-than-life personality, was thoughtful and kind, and enjoyed few things more than making people feel welcome with a smile and a hearty laugh. Much of his free time was spent volunteering – the Southdale YMCA Service Club and Meals on Wheels were among his favorites. He attended Good Samaritan Church in Edina. His rainbow nametag continues to sit proudly at his desk – next to a list of everyone's birthday.In later life, the activities he enjoyed the most were attending any events of his grandchildren, puttering around outside, and "helping" his wife in the garden.He is loved and missed by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marilyn; his four children, Mark, David, Scott (Shannon), and Rebecca; and his seven grandchildren, John, Ryan, Betty, Jack, Maddy, Elynn, and Brock. Much of what is good in us came from him.The family has chosen a Private Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Meals on Wheels.