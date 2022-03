Hanson, Wayne E.



January 10, 1945 - September 11, 2021



Wayne is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ellen; his son, Brett (Kelly) Hanson; his daughter, Kristi (Todd) Hofsheier; Ellen's daughter, Christine (Todd) Truax; grandchildren, Cooper and Kyler Hanson, Tyler, Nolan and Trevor Truax, Eric Callaghan.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Tucson, AZ in mid-November.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.