Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne L. Carlson
Carlson, Wayne L.

February 17, 1950 - November 13, 2020

Of Papillion, NE. Wayne was a farmer and worked at Kellogg's in Omaha from 1985-2010.

Preceded by parents, Derald and Ida (Morrison) Carlson. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Denny) Carlson of Papillion; sons, Rodney L. (Renae) Carlson, Paul W. (Dawn) Carlson all of Neola, IA; daughter, Beth Ann (Travis) Kopf of Lancaster, CA; 11 granddaughters; sisters, Betty Knott, Bonnie (Doug) Buswell all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family, Friday, 5-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: Neola Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.