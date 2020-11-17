Carlson, Wayne L.



February 17, 1950 - November 13, 2020



Of Papillion, NE. Wayne was a farmer and worked at Kellogg's in Omaha from 1985-2010.



Preceded by parents, Derald and Ida (Morrison) Carlson. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Denny) Carlson of Papillion; sons, Rodney L. (Renae) Carlson, Paul W. (Dawn) Carlson all of Neola, IA; daughter, Beth Ann (Travis) Kopf of Lancaster, CA; 11 granddaughters; sisters, Betty Knott, Bonnie (Doug) Buswell all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family, Friday, 5-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: Neola Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.