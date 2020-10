Wilson, Wayne L.Age 86 - October 22, 2020Of Fremont, formerly of Omaha, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. Preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife of 50 years, Kay; children, Mollie, James and Chris; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.Private Family Services are being held.Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com