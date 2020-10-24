Wilson, Wayne L.
Age 86 - October 22, 2020
Of Fremont, formerly of Omaha, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. Preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife of 50 years, Kay; children, Mollie, James and Chris; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.
Private Family Services are being held.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.