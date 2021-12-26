We will all miss you dearly Uncle Wayne. You made me feel so special each and every time I saw you. I got lucky and was reminded I´m "A red on the head!!!" How fortunate to have been blessed with that awesome hair color and character trait. Now you will be with your family in heaven, and will truly be missed and loved by your family here. I say again, as I did for my grandfather Glenn Robey "and such is life." I can also say "back together again." I´ve added an awesome photo of the brothers. Vern wasn´t in this one, but they are all together again with their parents, and many more. Please bless this family. I send my deepest sympathy to find peace for this wonderful family.

Jaimi M. Fay Family December 26, 2021