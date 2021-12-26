Robey, Wayne E.
March 21, 1938 - December 22, 2021
Age 83. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lela Robey; and brothers, Vernon, Glenn and Gerald.
Survived by loving wife of over 61 years, Karen; son, Mark; daughter, Debra Jones (Dennis Reynolds); grandson, Austen McLain (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Connor and Harley; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm at the Mortuary.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 28, 11am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha.
BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.