Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne E. Robey
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Robey, Wayne E.

March 21, 1938 - December 22, 2021

Age 83. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lela Robey; and brothers, Vernon, Glenn and Gerald.

Survived by loving wife of over 61 years, Karen; son, Mark; daughter, Debra Jones (Dennis Reynolds); grandson, Austen McLain (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Connor and Harley; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm at the Mortuary.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 28, 11am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha.

BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha.

Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Robey's, so sorry to hear of the passing of your family member.
Clark and Peggy Nielsen
Other
December 27, 2021
We will miss seeing you at the station. Thank you for your kindness and special friendship to our son. He will miss you, his special buddy. Love you Wayne, rest in peace.
Clint Linda and Chucky Stitt
Friend
December 27, 2021
We will all miss you dearly Uncle Wayne. You made me feel so special each and every time I saw you. I got lucky and was reminded I´m "A red on the head!!!" How fortunate to have been blessed with that awesome hair color and character trait. Now you will be with your family in heaven, and will truly be missed and loved by your family here. I say again, as I did for my grandfather Glenn Robey "and such is life." I can also say "back together again." I´ve added an awesome photo of the brothers. Vern wasn´t in this one, but they are all together again with their parents, and many more. Please bless this family. I send my deepest sympathy to find peace for this wonderful family.
Jaimi M. Fay
Family
December 26, 2021
Karen and family, our deepest sympathy and prayers at this time.
Don & Alene Masloskie
Friend
December 26, 2021
Karen, I´m so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Tony Gum
School
December 26, 2021
Deb, My condolences to you. Lifting you all in prayer.
Shari Wuster Rogers
December 26, 2021
Carol Wooten
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results